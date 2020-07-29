Lakes District Printing and Signs was recognized as an essential service during the pandemic showing just how important this business is for the village. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Lakes District Printing Signs now for sale at a reduced price

Owner Hans Pangerl hopes his business will sell to a local

A lot of signs you see in and around Burns Lake and area are made locally by Lakes District Printing & Signs, including the ones giving you directions for social-distancing etc.

Hans immigrated to Canada in 1984, started the printing business in 1988 and later expanded to offer signs as well.

After 32 years in business in Burns Lake and Hans turning 67 in August, he thinks it is “time to retire,”

Lakes District Printing & Signs is located downtown Burns Lake right on Highway 16 between the Royal Bank (RBC) and IDA Drugstore. It stands tall on a large property in a very central, attractive location.

Hans mainly does commercial printing and business signs, including flyers, business forms, cheques, posters, labels, decals, banners, vehicle lettering, billboards etc.

His loyal customers are mainly corporate clients including companies like Hampton Lumber (Babine and Decker Lake Forest Products), Tahtsa Group, Lakes District Maintenance, Pinnacle Pellets, Ministry of Forests, Community Forests, Village of Burns Lake, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Rio Tinto, PAPC Pipeline Construction, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Burns Lake Band, Lake Babine Nation and many, many more.

Hans also owns the building, so if someone would be interested in it as well, it would make a lot of sense and would create extra income.

The bottom portion of the building is the business workshop area while on top there is a three-bedroom studio apartment creating rental income.

A lot of renovations were done to the building over the last few years.

To ensure a fair asking price for the potential buyer as well as for himself, Hans had his business and the building professionally evaluated.

He is willing to include a one month free transition period and is open to continuing on for some time, teaching the ropes of this business to an inexperienced buyer and passing on decades of experience and contacts.

This turn-key operation has not only survived several economic downturns in the past decades, including this pandemic, but has come out stronger every time. Instead of a downturn, it experienced a substantial increase in business due to the production of Covid signs.

Hans is now offering his thriving business at a reduced price that is well below the evaluation. Purchasing the business and building together would increase the savings even more since it would be offered at a package deal.

To find out more details about the business, the building, the property, the sale-price and to discuss a potential opportunity to own Lakes District Printing and Signs, contact

Hans Pangerl via email at hans@Ldprinting.ca

