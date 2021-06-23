LDSS class of 2021 had their graduation ceremony last week. The parents of the class organized professional photography and a group shot for the class in their caps, gowns and masks. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Lakes District Secondary school class of 2021 graduates

Lakes District Secondary school (LDSS) class of 2021 had their graduation ceremony last week. Parents of the graduates organized professional photography and a group shot for the class in their caps, gowns and masks. The graduating class had a commencement ceremony on June 18 and a grand march on June 19. Parents also organized to get the kids’ photos on a “Friends” couch, from the popular sitcom, arranged for an ice cream truck and a food truck. The grand march was divided in two groups of students and between the march, the students even got their pictures taken at the Burns Lake bridge. Despite the limitations posed by the pandemic-related restrictions for a second year, between the parents who took charge of organizing the grand march, parade and photoshoot to the school’s live streaming for the actual commencement, the class of 2021 was able to have a successful graduation celebration. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

 

More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

A total of 29 voters went to the polls to elect a chief and two new councillors for the Nee Tahi Buhn Band.
Ray Morris elected as new chief for Nee Tahi Buhn band

(SD 91 website photo/Lakes District News)
WKE bids farewell to principal, vice principal

Closures came into effect on June 15 and June 16 in some regions. (Black Press File Photo)
Local watersheds close recreational salmon fishing

The newspaper clipping about the wanted fugitive for murder. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
Murder that made headlines in 1935