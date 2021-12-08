Lakes District Secondary School falls in first tourny

The Lakes District Secondary School senior boys basketball team fell 52-46 to Northside Christian School in the Fraser Lake annual tournament. The Lakers trailed by over 20 points in the third quarter, but mounted a furious comeback, cutting the lead to three with under a minute to play. It wasn’t enough though as they couldn’t take the lead in the final seconds. Logan Lambert led the way for the Lakers with 24 points, but fouled out in the fourth quarter. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)