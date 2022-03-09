Lakes District Secondary School has ski and snowboard provincials

The Lakes District Secondary School ski and snowboard team competed at the provincial championships from Feb. 28 to March 2 in Golden, B.C. The boys ski team finished in thirteenth place while the boys snowboard team finished in fifth. The girls snowboard team came in fourth place. In addition, some individual highlights included Jeffrey Reynolds placing sixth in terrain giant slalom race, and Nicole Hamp placing tenth in the giant slalom race. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

