Lakes District Secondary School qualifies for ski and snowboard provincials

The Lakes District Secondary School Ski and Snowboard team had a great showing at the North Central Zone Championships at Troll Mountain near Quesnel on Feb. 8 and 9. The girls snowboard team placed first, the boys snowboard team placed second, as did the boys ski team. Individually, Nicole Hamp and Jayden Varga placed first and second overall respectively in girls snowboarding. In boys snowboarding, Justin Berksen placed third overall. The team has qualified for the provincial championships from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3 in Golden at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Bruins take on Fort St. James

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Hot Topics for Feb. 16

Local Leane Holmes is the winner of $500,000 from playing the 'extra' in a Lotto 6/49 draw the beginning of January. "It will change my life - big time," she said of her win. (Submitted photo)
Houston woman wins $500,000 in January lottery