Lakes District Secondary School qualifies for ski and snowboard provincials

The Lakes District Secondary School Ski and Snowboard team had a great showing at the North Central Zone Championships at Troll Mountain near Quesnel on Feb. 8 and 9. The girls snowboard team placed first, the boys snowboard team placed second, as did the boys ski team. Individually, Nicole Hamp and Jayden Varga placed first and second overall respectively in girls snowboarding. In boys snowboarding, Justin Berksen placed third overall. The team has qualified for the provincial championships from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3 in Golden at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)