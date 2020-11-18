Lakes freezing over already

With winter arriving at the beginning of October and prediction of colder days ahead, Kager Lake has already given the proof of the weather. The lake had already started freezing last week and was thick enough for kids to play some pond hockey. Four inches thick It should be ok to stand, skate, and ice fish on the surface and five inches or greater to be able to withstand most snowmobiles.(Sara Erickson photo/Lakes District News)



