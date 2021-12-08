Lakes Literacy Christmas program for seniors

For the second year in a row, Lakes Literacy is running a Christmas card program, in which they collect community-made cards and letters and bring them to seniors in elderly care facilities to brighten up their holidays.

“Lakes Literacy launched this initiative in partnership with the Burns Lake Public Library and the Bulkley Valley Credit Union last year. Jennifer Petersen, the literacy outreach coordinator with Lakes Literacy at the time, organized the campaign in an effort to meet a need she saw developing in particular for seniors in our community,” said current Lakes Literacy Outreach Coordinator Ellie Jones.

“Care homes were facing strict limitations on visitors due to COVID-19 during that time, and the project was intended to help bring some holiday cheer seniors who may have been experiencing loneliness and isolation from friends and family.”

Cards and letters can be brought to the drop boxes located at Bulkley Valley Credit Union or Burns Lake Public Library until Dec. 15, where Lakes Literacy will collect and deliver them.

“We were thrilled to partner with the library and credit union again on this project this year. While care homes may not be under such strict restrictions this year, we recognize that times are still difficult and there is always a need to spread kindness and warm wishes to all members of our community. A card or letter with a kind, handwritten note can go a long way in helping someone feel loved and appreciated,” Jones said.

According to Burn Lake Public Library Director Monika Willner, when Lakes Literacy created the initiative, the library didn’t hesitate to jump on board.

“Since the library works very closely with this organization, we decided to get involved in this project. During the first year of pandemic, we recognized the need to do something special for the seniors in our community who were faced with lock downs and isolation. Being unable to meet or even see their loved ones and friends was devastating to them,” said Willner

Last year, the program received over 225 handmade letters and cards, which were delivered to Tweedsmuir House, Heritage Manor, Carroll Cottage and The Pines. Students at Morris Williams, Decker Lake, Francois Lake and Grassy Plains Elementary Schools participated, as well as families and individuals.

“We hope to top that number this year. We encourage families and classes to make and prepare cards or letters together,” said Jones.