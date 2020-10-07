Lakes Literacy’s Jennifer Petersen organizes Story Walk for kids

Hopes to have more such story walks, including for adults

Last week, a fun Story Walk popped up at Spirit Square, courtesy the Lakes Literacy’s Literacy Outreach Coordinator in Burns Lake, Jennifer Petersen.

“This is just a new program I am starting up actually, it is pretty exciting because it incorporates some physical literacy,” said Petersen.

Petersen put up several laminated boards with story pages and fun prompts like “Walk like a duck to the next page” or “Hop like a bunny to the next page” and propped them up along the walking track at Spirit Square.

“So a story walk is a book of which you pull the pages apart, you put the pages on a separate sheet and you distance them apart. So it gets children and families moving so it does have an element of physical activity and it is also Covid friendly you can say,” said Petersen.

Petersen is hoping to put up more such story walks for kids at Spirit Square and make it into a regular feature.

“It is outdoors, the pages are spaced apart, and then they walk around and read the stories. So they will read a page, and there will be a little prompt at the bottom saying bounce like a kangaroo to the next page or pretend to paddle a canoe to the next page; so just these fun little prompts at the bottom for some fun and gross motor skills of getting to the next page. They will do that and go to the next page and do a little loop and get to enjoy a story while being outdoors,” she said.

Petersen came across the idea for a Story Walk at a conference she attended for literacy organizations. There she discovered that similar story walks happen within the different communities in B.C. Petersen decided to bring this idea to Burns Lake but being a non-profit, cost of the project held her back until she decided to just go for it and have a project to show before she started fundraising for it.

Petersen has big plans with the pop-up and hopes to also have an adult story walk at some point with either poetry or history of Burns Lake or something else. She is also looking to bring the story walk to the LDSS walking track at some point.

“Usually our community has a lot going on for families and children especially that 0-5 range. Due to Covid, a lot of the programs that were running aren’t running right now so I just feel this will be an opportunity for families to go outside and do something like that, connect with other moms,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Melisse and Nellike Eriksen on the storywalk path at Spirit Square. See more on page 6. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

NDP candidate battled cancer this spring

Ann Marie Sam says she’s more than ever committed to running for office

Incumbent BC Liberal MLA John Rustad will run for the fifth time

Hopes to continue serving the Nechako Lakes riding

How did Burns Lake observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Grassy Plains, WKE and LDSS did for the day

Burns Lake to get a Compulsory Wildlife Inspector

Hunters will no longer have to travel to Smithers or Vanderhoof for inspections

Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part… Continue reading

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read