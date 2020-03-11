Lakes Loppet at Omineca Ski Club in Burns Lake

Lakes Loppet was held on March 7 at Omineca Ski Club. It was a mass start at 10 and wonderful day for a ski. Participants went around the Reid Loop, which was nicely groomed. There were 27 participants came out for a ski and a hot lunch.
Results are for top 3 finisher, by distance:
5 km:
1st, Adrienne Bender with a time of 22 minutes (skate)
2nd, Heidi Grant, with a time of 1:05:12 (classic)
3rd, Magnus Finstad, with a time of 1:13:04 (Skate)
10 km:
1st, Julie Sheppard, 45 minutes and 20 seconds (skate)
2nd, Peter Goertzen, 57 minutes (skate)
3rd, Mike Phillip, 59 minutes (skate)
22 km :
1st, Alex Nemethy (from Nechako Nordic), 1:08:37 (skate)
2nd, Roger McMillan (Bulkley Valley Cross-Country Ski Club), 1:15:03 (skate)
3rd, Simon Lamarche (Caledonia Nordic Ski Club), 1:17:01 (classic)
