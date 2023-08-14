Landslide on Nisga’a Highway leads to single-lane traffic, road cleanup underway

Crews are working to clear the road between Nass Rd. and the Big Cedar Bridge

The start of the Nisga’a Highway, also known as Highway 113, in Terrace. This vital link between Terrace and northern communities, such as New Aiyansh, became the site of a landslide on Aug. 14, leading to single-lane alternating traffic as crews work to clear debris. (Black Press Media file photo)

A landslide on the Nisga’a Highway, also known as Hwy 113, has caused single-lane alternating traffic between Nass Rd. and Big Cedar Bridge on Aug. 14, posing potential delays for those travelling in the area.

Drive BC reported on its website that there are “rocks on the road,” and has alerted motorists of the obstruction. Crews are currently on site conducting road maintenance work to clear the debris, maintaining the essential link between Terrace and other northern communities, such as New Aiyansh.

According to Drive BC, the cleanup operation is underway and the next update on the situation is expected on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.

The information was last refreshed on the organization’s website at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.

The Nisga’a Highway is a vital transportation route and any interruption can have significant impacts on travel and transportation of goods to northern communities.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and follow posted traffic signs and signals when driving through the affected area. Updates on the road situation can be found on the Drive BC website.

The Terrace Standard has reached out to Drive BC for further comment on the situation.

