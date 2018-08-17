A large camp for firefighters in the Burns Lake area is being assembled north of the Village of Burns Lake.

Large firefighter camp being asssembled in Burns Lake

Crews being bolstered as threat continues

With the wildfire danger still extreme and growing, officials are bolstering the number of firefighters working in Burns Lake and area.

And as the days go on and mandatory rest periods come into effect, officials are now assembling a large camp about three kilometres up the Babine Road from the Village of Burns Lake.

It’s expected to house up to 300 firefighters and support personnel.

When fully established, the camp will be self-contained, offering up sleeping accommodation, food, hot showers and other amenities.

