Large ice fishing hole causes scare near Burns Lake

According to a recent Facebook post, two local residents discovered a dangerously large ice-fishing hole that had been covered up by snowfall on Co-op Lake, causing one person to fall through. What could have been a disastrous occurrence, fortunately no one was injured.

The post indicates that the fishing hole had four by four foot dimensions and that it had been cut with a chainsaw. Lakes District News reached out to the Burns Lake conservation officer services (COS) about reports of this incident, as well as typical ice-fishing practices.

According to COS representative David Karn, there were no reports received of a large hole on Co-op Lake.

“Some anglers will cut large holes in the ice if there is a large amount of people angling in same area, most anglers use an ice auger to drill six-12 inch holes to fish from. Most anglers will leave a branch sticking out of drilled holes so that other resource users can identify where the holes are for reuse or to let other resource users be aware of the holes in the area,” said Karn.

“There is no violation for using a chainsaw to cut holes in the ice under any provincial laws however there is a provision under the Criminal Code of Canada,” he continued.

That provision states that; every one who makes an opening in ice that is open to or frequented by the public is under a legal duty to guard it in a manner that is adequate to prevent persons from falling in by accident, and is adequate to warn them that the opening exists.

“If anglers or resource users are going to cut large holes in the ice with chainsaws it would be advisable to mark the holes for other resource users to identify that there is a large hole in that area so that no one either falls in to the water or drives into the hole with an ATV or snowmobile,” said Karn.