Large planned power outage in Burns Lake

Large power outage in Burns Lake due to equipment maintenance and testing by BC Hydro. (File photo/Lakes District News)

There will be a large power outage on Thursday, Sept. 14. at Burns Lakes.

According to B.C. Hydro report, the outage will last approximately 15 minutes between 12 and 12:30 p.m.

This power outage will be within the following areas of Bulkley-Nechako, Burns Lake, Danskin, Decker Lake, Endako, Francois Lake, Fraser Lake, Grassy Plains, Houston, Noralee, Priestly, South Bank, Takysie Lake and Topley.

It is highly recommended to turn off electric heaters, major appliances and unplug sensitive electronics to protect them from damage.

If you rely on electric medical equipment or access door, have a planned and maintained usage.

The power outage is mainly due to planned equipment maintenance and testing by B.C. Hydro.

Large planned power outage in Burns Lake

