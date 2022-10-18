BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby

A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media) A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media) A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)

A police officer has died from an apparent stabbing near the Burnaby Hospital Tuesday (Oct, 18).

Burnaby RCMP posted to social media at 11:50 a.m. asking people to avoid a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Canada Way, between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue. The street is located between the Trans-Canada Highway and hospital.

A source told Black Press Media that the officer was helping a bylaw officer at a homeless camp. Despite life-saving measures, the female officer died at the scene.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been found at this time.

Tuesday afternoon, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the female officer “sacrificed her life in the course of duty,” but he had no other details about her death.

A visibly shaken Farnworth said it is “absolutely a tragic and horrific situation.”

He expressed sincere condolences to all police officers in B.C. on behalf of members of the legislature.

“Every day we ask thousands of men and women in uniform in this province to go out and do their duty, keeping our communities safe, keeping the public safe, knowing full well it’s an extremely dangerous job.”

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said in a statement that they are devastated to hear of the death of the officer.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends, fellow RCMP members and civilian staff during this terrible time. I know our city staff and the community will also feel this deeply — please seek support if needed. We will continue to work closely with the RCMP to provide all the support we can.”

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police Department tweeted “outrage builds as our hearts break.”

“Our officers worked closely with her and she will be deeply missed,” the statement said.

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said he was devastated by the news of the loss of the officer in the line of duty.

“At this difficult time, my heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased officer and to the entire Burnaby RCMP Detachment,” he said in a tweet.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has confirmed it has been deployed to an incident involving police in Burnaby, but it would not confirm the stabbing or whether it involved RCMP.

The office investigates any incidents linked to police in B.C. involving serious harm or death.

More to come.

Please avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue due to an unfolding incident. There does not appear to be any ongoing risk to the public. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/y8zjkCVT6Z — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) October 18, 2022

READ ALSO: Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

READ ALSO: Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverRCMP