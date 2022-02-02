Latest on staff shortages at Lakes District Health Centre

Staffing at the Lakes District Health Centre has become an increasingly important issue, as finding a new laboratory technologist is a top priority of Northern Health.

“Lakes District Health Centre, along with some other facilities in our region and beyond, are experiencing challenges with shortages of lab technologist staff. We are actively recruiting to fill laboratory technologist vacancies, and to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” said Northern Health Regional Manager of Public Affairs Eryn Collins.

“We are implementing a number of measures to try and minimize the impact this will have on testing at Lakes District Hospital, including recruitment incentives, and working to expand point of care testing capabilities.

Despite the shortages, Collins told Lakes District News that there are have been no operation issues so far.

“The Lakes District Health Centre laboratory was operating at full capacity for the month of January 2022, supported by medical laboratory technologists from other areas within Northern Health to ensure availability of emergency and after hours laboratory services,” said Collins.

“For some time now, the lab has been doing outpatient booked appointments from 8 am to 1 pm, and there haven’t been any recent changes to this. In most cases people should be able to get a next-day appointment,” she continued.

Lab services for emergencies outside of regular hours are on an on-call basis, though Collins assured that it is still operational for emergencies during these hours.

“No one with emergency needs would be turned away if the emergency occurs outside of regular hours. As staffing challenges persist, we continue to actively work with the support of agency staff and lab techs from other areas within Northern Health to ensure availability of emergency and after hours lab services.”

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

