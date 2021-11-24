Latest PAPC bottle donation

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50 in Burns Lake are the newest beneficiaries from the PAPC monthly bottle donation program. The legion received $2,100, for bottles donated by the pipeline from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map