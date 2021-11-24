legion

Latest PAPC bottle donation

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50 in Burns Lake are the newest beneficiaries from the PAPC monthly bottle donation program. The legion received $2,100, for bottles donated by the pipeline from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

