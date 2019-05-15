LBN talks health

The Honourable Steven Point and his wife Dr. Gwen Point spoke on May 7 at the Lake Babine Health Forum held at the Margaret Patrick Memorial Centre in Burns Lake. Steven, the former Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia spoke about the risks inherent in unhealthy contemporary diets, a problem that First Nations people didn’t experience decades ago when the diet included more traditional foods. Gwen, former Chancellor of the University of the Fraser Valley told the conference about the importance of re-discovering spirituality and identity for Indigenous people. The event was held May 7-9 and featured dozens of speakers from the health care field and First Nations leaders. (Blair McBride photos)