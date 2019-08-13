LBN welcomes its children home

The Lake Babine Nation (LBN) held its second annual Welcoming Our Children Home event on Aug. 6-9 in Burns Lake. The opening ceremonies, held on Aug. 6 in the Gathering Place featured a grand entry of drummers and hereditary chiefs, followed by dancing. Almost 100 children joined the event – including off-reserve members of LBN from across Canada who are children in care – for four days of berry picking, fishing, crafts, drumming, crafts and other activities. The gathering is aimed at giving children in foster care opportunities to learn about their traditional territory and culture, and to reconnect with their biological families. (Blair McBride photo)

 

