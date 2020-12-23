LDAC and local businesses partner to encourage local shopping

The Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) partnered with three local businesses, Process 4 Gallery, Lakes Artisan Centre and LDFC Printing and Stationery, in the Fun, Frost and Family shop local event. The LDAC donated candy bags which were given to customers of the three shops, along with a free draw ticket, during the Chamber of Commerce 12 Days of Plaid Stockings event. Draws were held this week, with winners Margaret Neave, Ken Breakwell and Caleb Shively receiving arts and crafts supplies or gift certificates. (John Barth photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.