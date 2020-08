The Tweedsmuir Fiddlers entertained shoppers with their performance two weeks back during the Burns Lake Community Market. Last week, professional musician and music teacher Thea Neumann played for a crowd of friends and family at the same spot on behalf of the Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC). The LDAC is hosting live music every Friday at a booth inside the community market to entertain locals and give a platform to artists. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)



