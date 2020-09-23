LDAC’s first virtual concert and Off the Wall Art Show for the 2020-21 season

The virtual concert and show put in place to abide by the Covid restrictions

The Lakes District Arts Council will be showcasing the 2020-21 season’s first virtual concert and Off the Wall Art Show.

For the virtual concert, the LDAC has three musical performers.

Rick Scott is an award-winning singer, songwriter and storyteller. He has been an integral part of the Canadian cultural scene since he relocated here way back in 1972 from the US. Most often found with an Appalachian mountain dulcimer in his hands, Rick started out as one-third of those “infamous folkies”, the fabled Pied Pumpkin. He eventually discovered his primary calling as a whimsical and much-loved children’s entertainer. Rick was inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2019.

The other half of this remarkable duo is Nico Rhodes.He is a classical piano prodigy who spent his early years touring with his mom, celebrated chanteuse Joëlle Rabu. Joëlle and Nico entertained the Lakes District audience back in 2017. A powerful force in the worlds of both musical theatre and jazz, Nico is a gifted arranger, a brilliant accompanist, and an astonishing performer.

Together, elder Rick Scott and youngster Nico Rhodes perform as ‘Roots and Grooves’.We plan to present them together in Burns Lake in fall 2021. Till then, sit back and enjoy this little hors d’oeurve! Oh yes, and fasten your virtual seat belts.

To watch this 15 minute performance by Rick and Nico, click on the link below. This showcase video of Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes ROOTS & GROOVES was filmed at Rogue Folk Club in Kitsilano’s Mel Lehan Hall at The St. James Community Square. The video was made in July 2019, at Rick’s induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame. It is not posted publicly on YouTube, but is only available via the following link at this time. Enjoy!

Joining the performers of this virtual concert, LDAC also has a scratchboard artist Kathy Dash as part of the the Off the Wall Art Show.

“While growing up in a small rural community in southern B.C., I spent many hours hiking and photographing birds, flowers, and wildlife. I still enjoy doing these activities. When I moved to Burns Lake six years ago, I was introduced to ‘Scratchboard Art’ by Lorna Hannett, and was inspired to try this fascinating art medium. I’ve used my own photo library as reference to create these unique images of birds. Enjoy,” said Dash.

Watch for the next virtual show in early October: B.C.’s young jazz vocalist Maya Rae.