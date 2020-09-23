Scratchboard Art of a pair of Chickadees by Kathy Dash. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

LDAC’s first virtual concert and Off the Wall Art Show for the 2020-21 season

The virtual concert and show put in place to abide by the Covid restrictions

The Lakes District Arts Council will be showcasing the 2020-21 season’s first virtual concert and Off the Wall Art Show.

For the virtual concert, the LDAC has three musical performers.

Rick Scott is an award-winning singer, songwriter and storyteller. He has been an integral part of the Canadian cultural scene since he relocated here way back in 1972 from the US. Most often found with an Appalachian mountain dulcimer in his hands, Rick started out as one-third of those “infamous folkies”, the fabled Pied Pumpkin. He eventually discovered his primary calling as a whimsical and much-loved children’s entertainer. Rick was inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2019.

The other half of this remarkable duo is Nico Rhodes.He is a classical piano prodigy who spent his early years touring with his mom, celebrated chanteuse Joëlle Rabu. Joëlle and Nico entertained the Lakes District audience back in 2017. A powerful force in the worlds of both musical theatre and jazz, Nico is a gifted arranger, a brilliant accompanist, and an astonishing performer.

Together, elder Rick Scott and youngster Nico Rhodes perform as ‘Roots and Grooves’.We plan to present them together in Burns Lake in fall 2021. Till then, sit back and enjoy this little hors d’oeurve! Oh yes, and fasten your virtual seat belts.

To watch this 15 minute performance by Rick and Nico, click on the link below. This showcase video of Rick Scott and Nico Rhodes ROOTS & GROOVES was filmed at Rogue Folk Club in Kitsilano’s Mel Lehan Hall at The St. James Community Square. The video was made in July 2019, at Rick’s induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame. It is not posted publicly on YouTube, but is only available via the following link at this time. Enjoy!

Joining the performers of this virtual concert, LDAC also has a scratchboard artist Kathy Dash as part of the the Off the Wall Art Show.

“While growing up in a small rural community in southern B.C., I spent many hours hiking and photographing birds, flowers, and wildlife. I still enjoy doing these activities. When I moved to Burns Lake six years ago, I was introduced to ‘Scratchboard Art’ by Lorna Hannett, and was inspired to try this fascinating art medium. I’ve used my own photo library as reference to create these unique images of birds. Enjoy,” said Dash.

Watch for the next virtual show in early October: B.C.’s young jazz vocalist Maya Rae.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

Just Posted

Burns Lake to get a pedestrian-activated light

The blind turn at the RBC crossing to get safer

Radley Beach playground in Burns Lake might get an upgrade by Summer 2022

Upgrade contingent upon grant funding

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

2020 Business Excellence Awards — A smaller affair

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce to host a limited-entry awards night

CAO Sheryl Worthing receives Silver Pin for 25 years service

Sheryl Worthing, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Burns Lake,… Continue reading

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Most Read