LDAC’s fourth virtual event is out

Here comes Lakes District Arts Council’s fourth virtual event of the 20/21 season. Today’s event will feature Mike Delamont’s comedy theatre version of ’The War of 1812’, and the artwork of The Second Storey Sketchers.

Mike Delamont and his comedy troupe, in their send-up of Canadian history and The War of 1812.

From BC producer Mike Delamont, along with Wes Borg, Morgan Cranny and Rod Peter Jr., comes the funniest history lesson of a lifetime. David hates Canada until the ghost of Pierre Burton appears to him in class and the rest is … history. Pierre Burton’s ‘ghost’ takes David on a tour from the tennis ball battlefields of York to a Laura Secord mega-musical, all in a birchbark Time Canoe. The White House even makes a surprise appearance!

Note: LDAC will present this show in a special performance in fall 2021. Individual tickets only will be sold for this show next fall.

This week’s Off The Wall Art Show, featuring The Second Storey Sketchers.

Sue Chretien was the originator of this group, and remains its leader. Members get together from time to time, collaborating at Sue’s place on the Southside. If one member discovers a new technique, art book or You Tube artist, the finder shares the discovery with the whole group. Members offer friendly critiques of each other’s work. The members of The Second Storey Sketchers are happy to share recent work with you … and with one another … during this socially distanced time. Enjoy the show.