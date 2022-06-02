LDSS girls soccer team. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

LDSS girls off to the Provincials – Go Burns Lake!

LDSS girls soccer team won their Zones Championships in Prince George May 19-20 and are now headed to Langley this week, June 2-4, for the Single A Provincial Soccer Championships. Good luck girls! (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

