LDSS 2021 graduation ceremony was live streamed. (LDSS video screenshot/Lakes District News)

LDSS hosts online streaming for grad ceremony

Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) held their 2021 graduation ceremony on June 18. The ceremony was however restricted to the students. Parents and friends of the graduates were however able to enjoy the ceremony from afar as the school had organized for a live stream of the ceremony. Principal Heidi Grant welcomed the students, Hailey Sampson gave the opening address and Elizabeth Phair sang the national anthem. The students selected Mr. Chris Bridge to be this year’s staff speaker. After this, the grad speaker for this year Ashley Philip and Valedictorian Rory Creighton gave a short speech to the students. The graduation ceremony is still available for viewing online on YouTube. (LDSS video screenshot/Lakes District News)

 

More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

