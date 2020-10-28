LDSS ranking goes down in 2019

The school rating also goes down according to Fraser Institute’s report

The Lakes District Secondary School’s (LDSS) ranking has gone down significantly in 2019, according to a report released by the Fraser Institute’s annual report card.

The company released its contentious report card last month and ranks 252 schools in the province based on seven academic indicators including average exam mark, percentage of exams failed and graduation rates.

LDSS has been ranked 181 out of the 252 schools, lower from last year’s rank of 143 out of the 251 schools reviewed. The 2018-2019 report card also has the school rating at 5.1 compared to the 2018 ranking of 5.8.

According to the report card, the school’s percentage of exams failed has gone up from 7.7 in 2018 to 10.9 in 2019 but at the same time, average exam mark received has also gone up from 64.7 in 2018 to 67.7 in 2019.

Graduation rate has however gone done from 98.5 in 2018 to 90 in 2019.

According to the website, the school has 22.4 per cent special needs students and about 60 students enrolled in Grade 12 for the most recent year.

The report also ranked three other schools within School District No. 91 (Nechako Lakes) – Vanderhoof’s Nechako Valley Secondary, Fort St. James Secondary and Fraser Lake Elementary-Secondary.

Nechako Valley Secondary’s ranking has also gone down substantially from 66 in 2018 to 98 in 2019 and scoring a 6.4 rating. Fort St. James Secondary has been ranked at 250 in 2019 however, no rating has been given for the school. Fraser Lake Elementary-Secondary ranked 246 and scored a 2.1 rating as compared to 2018’s 206 rank and a rating of 4.6.

The institute has not yet released the elementary school report for the province and no data is available yet for those schools in the area.

