LDSS kids anti-mask sit-in protest. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

LDSS students’ anti-mask protest in Burns Lake

Hoping to get back to old mask rules in high school

Last week, students from Lakes District Secondary School in Burns Lake gathered inside the school for an anti-mask protest.

The students, who were all from different cohorts and grades, came together for the sit-in protest on Mar. 5 from 9:10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to register their stand against masks in school environments. A student told Lakes District News that while this was a peaceful protest, planned in advance, they were still having to go class-to-class to let them know about this protest.

Some students were afraid of the consequences while some others were completely against the anti-mask idea.

The students from the protest had a wide-range of concerns when it came to the school’s mask policy. One of their biggest issues with wearing masks was that they were having to wear masks even while doing physical activity in gym class which makes it difficult to breathe properly or play efficiently, according to the kids.

They handed out flyers and information sheets on why they thought masks were not appropriate for kids in schools.

Earlier in February, the School District 91 (SD 91) released their enhanced guidelines around masks after the Feb. 4 provincial announcement making masks mandatory in schools.

All schools under SD 91 will follow a set of guidelines posted on the school district’s website that include all K – 12 staff in schools and all students in middle and secondary schools would have to wear nonmedical masks in all indoor areas, even when they are in their learning groups.

The students protesting at the anti-mask sit-in were however against this policy and are hoping the school would go back to the old mask rules where masks were not mandatory but recommended when social distancing was not possible.

Despite the SD 91 guidelines and the provincial mandate on masks, the school allowed the students to peacefully protest on school premises. Lakes District News asked the school district as to the rationale behind the school allowing a protest on school premises that went against the provincial mandate or whether there would be any consequences, but we received no response by press time.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Now not the time to talk about breaking with the monarchy, Trudeau says
Next story
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

Just Posted

Tandoori Grill new promotion. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Tandoori Grill to donate to the local food bank

Launches promotion to encourage eating locally while raising funds

Danny Tress and Josh Waters did some hill running, quick starts, sprints, running through the finish line, and then got to try their hand at using other sports equipment with another volunteer, Chris Paulson, while in snowshoes at the LDSS field. (Christina Giesbrecht photo/Lakes District News)
Special Olympic snowshoe practice in Burns Lake

The Special Olympics BC Burns Lake group has changed the way they… Continue reading

Dave Hutton's Grade 5-7 French Immersion class 2021. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Parents present their case for french immersion to SD 91 board

Kindergarten enrolment to begin Mar. 15

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

The RDBN will be able to hire a grant writer this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN approved for three NDIT grants

Business façade improvement program will be back this year

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Most Read