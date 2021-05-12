LDSS students working on creating bike racks during the metals class. (Blaine Hastings photo/Lakes District News)

LDSS students building bike racks

The Lakes District Secondary School’s (LDSS) metal class taught by Blaine Hastings has been involved in a community-focused project for Burns Lake Rotary Club. Students have built one prototype for a bike rack that will be going in the community and are now working on the second with more to be ordered. Currently, there are three to four students working on the project. “It is always good to recognize positive contributions of our community youth. It is a fun project that is getting students working together on something they will see in our community,” said Hastings. (Blaine Hastings photo/Lakes District News)

