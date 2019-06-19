LDSS students graduate

Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) held its Grade 12 graduation ceremony on June 14-15, with 58 graduates ready to toss their hats into the air. The ceremony on June 14 featured a welcoming speech in Carrier by Jobena Alec; Sara Wipfli’s leading the attendees in singing the national anthem; a drum performance by the LDSS drummers; the valedictorian address by Tiarri Rushton; and speeches by teachers Tracey Brown and Steve Wilejto, and graduate representative Mandolyn Nicholas. (Blair McBride photos)