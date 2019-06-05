LDSS students tear it up at Squamish bike race

Riders from Lakes District Secondary School participated in the British Columbia School Sports High School Mountain Biking Championships in Squamish on May 24.

During the trip down south the students hit the trails in Williams Lake, Whistler and Squamish. They raced in the cross-country and enduro disciplines. Despite having only a few weeks to train the students did well in the very tough courses.

Nicole Hamp came ninth place in the Grade 8 girls category. In Grade 8 boys, Jordan Tibbets-West came 50th and Cody Higginson 55th.

In Grade 9 boys Keaton Hill came in at 82nd place, Brody Green came 86th and Donavyn Shields 89th.

In Grade 11-12 boys, Cameron Stewart came 29th, Soren Pedersen 56th, Simeon Weller 60th and Colby Bergeron 63rd.

In the Enduro Races category Nicole Hamp came 11th and Maddy Philip 12th for Grade 8 girls.

Jordan Tibbets-West came 48th in Grade 8 boys.

Keaton Hill came 49th in Grade 9 boys.

For Grade 11-12 boys, Cameron Stewart finished 20th, Colby Bergeron 36th, Soren Pedersen 53rd and Simeon Weller 52nd.