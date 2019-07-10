Leading through the summer

Summer staff leaders Courtney Warkentin (L) and Alora Martens (R) stand in front of the climbing wall at the Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake on July 2. They are working at the multiplex for the summer with the Leaders in Training and Camp Phoenix programs. In September Courtney will start her second year of her Bachelor of Education at Trinity Western University in Langley and Alora will start her first year of a Bachelor of Anthropology at the University of Northern British Columbia. (Blair McBride photo)