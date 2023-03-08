League boss hammers down on allegations about the Timbermen

Team is doing better than expected, says Derek Prue

The executive director of the Greater Metro Hockey League’s western division is refuting claims about financial and other troubles surrrounding the Burns Lake Timbermen.

Some of these claims have been fuelled by an online publication called The Junior Hockey News which has rolled out a campaign of articles desparraging the entire league, personally targeting GMHL-West executive director Derek Prue with a series of stories, and specifying the Timbermen.

In response to a series of questions posed by Lakes District News, Derek Prue says the team, now finishing its first season in town, is doing better than first planned.

Q. Are the billet families getting paid on time and their agreed amounts?

A. “Yes, they have been all year. Our billet families in Burns are the highest paid in the entire league, and we are so happy and fortunate to have such a great group.”

Q. Are there any team bills within Burns Lake that are unpaid or in danger of being unpaid on time?

A. “No, all bills that the Timbermen owe will be paid in full. As far as ‘unpaid,’ there are ongoing costs of doing business that are revolving like ice time and liquor/merchandise purchases, which would not be paid in full until the season is entirely over and final billing is received. Of course, these will all be paid in full as well.”

Q. Is the team in some sort of financial trouble?

A. “No, the team actually did better than average for a first-year team, financially.”

Q. Will there be a second season for the Burns Lake Timbermen?

A. “There certainly will. We have a multi year lease, and look forward to coming back with an entire off-season to prepare for a great second season.”

Q. How would you characterize the startup of the Timbermen, now that a full season has gone by?

A. “There have certainly been some challenges, but this is not uncommon for a first-year team. The local residents who have helped the season, led by Angelika Posselt and Erin Peterson, are second to none. We look forward to continuing to foster relationships in the community on every level, and to bringing a first-class club back next year.”

Sheryl Worthing COA of the Village of Bunrs Lake said, “We signed a 2-year ‘User Agreement’ in 2022. That will expire in April 2024, and then it is year by year after that. Lewis [Jones, Village of Burns Lake rec director] will be reviewing the current agreement at the conclusion of the season and will negotiate any amendments that need to be made for year two.”

The Timbermen played their final game of the season March 4. Prior to the game, the team held a billet appreciation dinner and gathering.

–With files from Frank Peebles