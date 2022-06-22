Nancy Ripley Beverly Michell and Chelsea Hiebert

Learning traditional medicine in Burns Lake

On June 10, (C)Beverly Michell, Lake Babine member accompanied by Nancy Ripley (L) and Chelsea Hiebert – all guests to, shared traditional wisdom about medicinal native plants with all classes at Decker Lake Elementary School. Students sampled some of their medicine which was brewed with rose hips, juniper berries, soap berries, devil’s club, and spruce gum – to name a few of the ingredients. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

