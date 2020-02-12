After gathering public input, the Village of Burns Lake has determined that there will be no adverse impacts on the community if the Legion’s liquor licence is amended. (Laura Blackwell photo)

Legion one step closer to serving general public in Burns Lake

Council endorses liquor licence application

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 50, which currently only serves members and their guests, is one step closer to expanding services to the general public.

Last week Burns Lake council decided to endorse the Legion’s application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to amend its liquor licence.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Legion seeks to amend its liquor licence

After gathering public input, the village determined that there won’t be significant adverse impacts on the community if the application is approved, according to a village staff report.

The input gathered includes the views of property owners within the vicinity, local First Nations and the RCMP. A public hearing was also held on Jan. 21.

Only one property owner responded negatively, noting that the Legion’s liquor licence amendment may deter prospective buyers interested in the Grapevine Pub & Bistro.

But according to the village, endorsing the Legion’s application falls in line with council’s 2020 municipal objects to promote business opportunities.

While Burns Lake RCMP Staff Sergeant Shaunna Lewis acknowledged that opening the Legion to the general public could result in more vehicle and pedestrian traffic, as well as an increase in liquor act and criminal code infractions, she noted these concerns would be the same for any liquor licence request in the community.

Therefore the detachment does not oppose the change, Lewis wrote in an email to the village.

In a recent letter of intent shared with Burns Lake council, Legion Branch No. 50 President Jim McBride said that although providing services exclusively to members and their guests is a long-standing tradition, “times change.”

“As the average age of the membership grows older, we are finding that we are serving a young generation, and we must adapt to that clientele,” said McBride, adding the Legion intends to use the increased revenue from its expanded clientele to do more for veterans and the community.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 50 has made several financial contributions to local organizations. Most recently, it donated $3,917 to the Burns Lake Fire Training Society.

READ MORE: Donation for a hot cause

The Legion offers regular activities to its patrons such as darts, cribbage and karaoke, and hosts parties around special dates such as Halloween, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. It also organizes events like the Canada Day breakfast and the Remembrance Day parade.

The request to amend the Legion’s liquor primary club licence to a liquor primary licence still needs to be approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives press Trudeau on alleged Chinese role in hack of Canadian data

Just Posted

RCMP finishes operations in support of injunction on forest service road

Enforcement of the injunction began early in the morning on Feb. 6

‘People are starting to wake up’: Pipeline protesters expect long-term change

Some say public opinion has shifted toward support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Protesters in Burns Lake

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en chiefs and others protesting the Coastal GasLink natural gas… Continue reading

Individuals arrested during RCMP enforcement of injunction appear in Smithers court

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

22-year-old Smithers man dies after stabbing

RCMP say they were called to a rural residence Saturday following reports of a stabbing

VIDEO: B.C. legislature pipeline protest camp disrupts throne speech ceremonies

Military parade, inspection by Lt. Governor Janet Austin cancelled

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

Andrew Panton, a former Halo champ, turns to less-violent Xbox gaming

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Virus has killed more than 1,000 worldwide

Most Read