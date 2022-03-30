Lego hour at Burns Lake Public library

lego
lego

Kids ages 6-12 in Burns Lake are welcome to enjoy Lego hour at the Burns Lake Public Library. The sessions are held 11 a.m to noon and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. (Burns Lake Public Library photos/Lakes District News)

