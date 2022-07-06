Library brings back live musical performance

Burns Lake Public Library had a free concert as a part of its summer reading club program, a first after a two-year plus hiatus due to the pandemic.

According to library director, Monika Willner, Juno Award nominee and children’s musical performer, Mary Lambert, came to the library as part of her tour this summer in the area for the North Central and North East Library Federation Tour.

“The staff at the Burns Lake Public Library is very excited about the performance. The last of such big events took place the year before Covid-19. We hosted famous Magician Lief David. His performance was very well attended, we had 150 people in the library,” she said.

Mary Lambert, is a family singer/songwriter/performer, author, and a Canadian artist in the children’s entertainment field. She has won two Juno nominations and fifteen awards in the United States. Since 1993, Mary has toured and performed well over 3,500 shows at elementary schools, libraries, daycares, music festivals and family focused events throughout Canada.

Lambert presented her Sing Out Summer Fun-themed concert at the library on July 5, at 6:30 p.m. and everyone was welcome to attend this free concert.

“We are very happy to be able to offer this again to the community, however, this year with a different artist. This event is free for everyone thanks to the generous sponsorship from North Central Library Federation (NCLF) and North East Library Federation (NELF),” said Willner.

This was the main event for the Summer Reading Club program taking place over the summer months. According to Willner, these kinds of events are very expensive, and only possible with a sponsorship such as the Library Federations.

“The federations unite the libraries from north central and north east British Columbia. And we were able to obtain an artist of this caliber only through a consortium purchase from the federations,” she said.