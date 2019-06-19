Library gets new art

Lakes District Secondary School art students stand with their salmon-themed masterpiece, in the Burns Lake Public Library, on June 11. Students from the block 1 – Art 11/12 class made the portrait using glass and stones. The work is the result of the creativity and efforts of teacher Steve Wilejto and students Kiara Alec, Nathan Clayton, Clay Murray, Jeffrey Robinson, Rivey Sackney, Logan Thompson, Micah Watson, Jasmin Stiffler, Brock West, Shelby Woskett and Sam Shelford. Ieva Gurtins donated all the glass supplies to the art class for their project. The art will remain on display for public viewing in the library’s teen room. (Laura Blackwell photo)