Art show at St. Luke’s on the Lake Church at Francois Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Library welcomes Fall with lots of activities

The Burns Lake Public Library is looking for people who have travelled and willing to share their experiences

Manga Club for Grades 8-12

Love Manga? Join the Club! This club is for young people in Grades 8-12. Meetings will be held every second Thursday from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm in the Burns Lake Public Library. Contact the Library to register at 250-692-3192, or e-mail the library at libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com

Sept. 24

The Beacon Theatre presents Matthew Bourne’s version of the ballet and musical Sleeping Beauty on Sunday, September 24th at 1:00 pm sharp. For more information about the production, click on this link:

Oct. 14

There will be a showing by local artists at St. Luke’s on the Lake Church at Francois Lake on Saturday, Oct. 14th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Admission is by donation. Coffee, tea, lemonade and cookies will be served.

And coming up … sharing travel experiences

The Burns Lake Public Library is looking for people who have travelled recently, and are willing to share their experiences with the community. Your travel story could be a local adventure or farther way. The library’s plan is to host one event a month at the library, from October to April. For more information, phone the library at 250-692-3192, or e-mail the library at libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com

Thanks as always for your interest in arts and cultural events in the Lakes District.

