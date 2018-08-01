Lightning reportedly caused 65 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Lightning storms on the evening of Tuesday, July 31, caused 65 new wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Jessica Mack, the Cariboo’s fire information officer, said in an email Wednesday morning that 55 of the fires are considered out of control, five are under control and one is being held.

The fire in the Horsefly area has been upgraded to a fire-of-note, burning at 50 hectares.

In a follow-up phone call, Mack’s colleague Tracy Freeman said they are unable to provide a more detailed update on each fire at this time because they are working on getting updates, themselves.

She suggested looking to the BC Wildfire active wildfire interactive map for the most up-to-date information.

The map currently shows 58 fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre. Fires are put onto the map when they are sending crews out to investigate an incident. Fires may not necessarily be confirmed.

When asked if it’s possible to identify which of the 58 fires are confirmed, Freeman said, “Unfortunately we just don’t have the time to do that.”

Crews are currently concentrating on fire suppression and Freeman said they should be able to send updates on each fire by the end of the day, between 6 and 11 p.m.

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert Wednesday morning for the Haggen’s Point and Hen Ingram Lake areas along the south side of Quesnel Lake. The CRD tweeted earlier this morning that the alert is due to potential roadblocks due to nearby wildfires. The alert affects 93 properties.

The @CaribooRD has issued an evacuation alert for 93 properties in the Haggen’s Point and Hen Ingram Lake areas along the south side of Quesnel Lake, due to concerns about access routes being cut off due to wildfires in the area. More: https://t.co/m5ukQG7WdG pic.twitter.com/aAh9YRBH12 — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 1, 2018

The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre also issued an evacuation order Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Tatelkus Lake area, roughly 131 km west of Quesnel. The CRD’s EOC said in the news release that the Chutanli Lake Wildfire, which was estimated at 736 hectares, spurred the alert. The alert affects two properties.

Our Emergency Operations Centre has activated and has issued an Evacuation Alert for two properties in the Tatelkuz Lake area, about 131km west of Quesnel, due to the Chutanli Lake wildfire (G41607). More details: https://t.co/mlzEPtnUK4 — CRD (@CaribooRD) August 1, 2018

BC Wildfire Service tweeted earlier this morning that 132 new wildfires started in the province yesterday because of lightning. It is now responding to 305 wildfires across B.C.

We're starting to see an uptick in #BCwildfire activity across #BC as a result of recent lightning. Pictured below is where it has struck over the past 24 hours. Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. As of this morning there are 305 fires across BC that we're responding to pic.twitter.com/G9MWnY2l5L — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 1, 2018

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.