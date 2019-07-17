Lightning starts nine small fires on July 5-7

Lightning strikes started nine small fires in the Northwest Fire Centre on July 5-7. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several wildfires started in the Northwest Fire Centre region over the July 5-7 weekend as a result of lightning strikes.

The BC Wildfire Service responded to nine fires caused by lightning but most were smaller than one hectare, the service reported on July 5.

One fire, in the Nadina Fire Zone – which covers Burns Lake – broke out about 75 kilometres west of Houston near the Burnie River.

It was less than one hectare in size and was reported as being held.

The Wildfire Service was conducting ongoing air and ground patrols to monitor for new fires.

