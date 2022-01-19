Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet Secondary School is changing out their mascot, the Wildfire, after several devastating blazes that have affected nearby communities. (Lillooet Secondary School)

Lillooet school extinguishing ‘Wildfire’ mascot due to trauma from nearby forest fires

School says wildfires in Lytton, Elephant Hill led to change

A school in a small community in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District is changing the name of its mascot following the destruction wrought by the 2021 wildfire season in B.C.

Lillooet Secondary School students and staff chose the “Wildfire” as their mascot in 2017, retiring the former “Baron.”

In a memo to families, the school said the mascot was meant to be “inclusive of everyone, bold, exciting and unique.

“As one student memorably described it, ‘We have become a force of nature,’” the school added.

However, several recent wildfire seasons in B.C., and their affect on neighbouring communities, have changed the school’s mind.

“The devastating loss of life and property that occurred during the Lytton Fire, as well as the Elephant Hill fire, has cast the logo in very different light. We simply cannot celebrate something that may add to the profound trauma that is ongoing for our neighbours.”

The school administration said that it would be launching the process of finding a new mascot in the coming months and would reach out to current, past and future students, as well as the community.

The new mascot is slated to be launched in June of this year.

READ MORE: Delays push cost to rebuild fire-damaged Lytton to $102M: insurance bureau

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bc wildfires

Previous story
Bars and nightclubs ‘teetering on brink of insolvency’ as COVID closures extended
Next story
COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada, as some hospitalizations dip

Just Posted

The Cheslatta Carrier Nation mens group will take place in the newly decorated rec room at the History House. (Trenis Cahoose photo/Lakes District News)
New mens support group for Cheslatta Carrier Nation

Authorities responded to a collision on the morning of Jan. 18. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Update: None injured in collision near Burns Lake

Northern Health says it will be adjusting services to strengthen patient safety due to existing staffing challenges and Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing pressures. Surgical service postponements are planned or ongoing in the coming weeks at hospitals in Prince George, Hazelton, Smithers and Dawson Creek. (UBC photo)
Staffing crunch: Northern Health announces temporary service changes

For safety reasons any large ice-fishing hole should be properly marked, says conservation office services. (File photo/Black Press)
Large ice fishing hole causes scare near Burns Lake