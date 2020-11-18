LINK’s cash donation drive for holiday season begins

The LINK’s annual fundraising drive for holidays is here and the organization is hoping for more donations to help the increased needs this year.

Starting last year, Link’s outreach changed with respect to how it manages the food side of things. While the organization always welcomed food donations and items from food drives, starting last year The Link has started asking for cash donations as well in order to broaden the range of items it gives to clients.

“These donations will help us purchase the food we distribute to clients twice each week, throughout the year. At Christmas, we purchase special items and increase the food each family receives to celebrate this season of giving,” said LINK’s executive director Scott Zayac.

Zayac also said that while the LINK accepted cash donations throughout the year, they usually raised more money during the holiday season that carries them through the entire year.

“This year, we are going to be participating in the Fun, Frost and Family Festival. We will be at the mall, partnering with Save On Foods and we will be connecting cash donations there as well as online donations,” he said.

LINK’s food bank manager Candice Little insisted that the goal this year was going to be to make sure their programs and drives stay the same without having to put the community through inconvenient transitions. So while there will be online donations being accepted, those who are unable to do so, are also encouraged to drop off cash donations in person. Little said that the LINK will be following all the protocols around Covid and will ensure that everyone is safe in the process.

“We want to make sure people are able to celebrate and feel as though they are included in the celebrations when they get those additional, special items in their regular food hampers,” she said.

Additional information on ways to make your donation could be found on the LINK’s website.

