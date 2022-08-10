Live concert this week

On Thursday evening at 7:30 pm, Ontario-based guitarist and vocalist North Easton will perform at the Heritage Centre across from CNC on Highway 16. Admission is $20.00 at the door. North is an award-winning prolific singer and songwriter, who brings a rollercoaster level of dynamics to his music and to his live performances. Don’t miss this show – one night only! Look for ads this week in the Lakes District News. Find out more about North and his music on his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/northeastonsongwriter

LDAC’s 22/23 Performing Arts Season

Lakes District Arts Council has announced its 22/23 performing arts season. We hope you have seen the ads in Lakes District News. LDAC is planning five performances in the 22/23 season, two in the fall and three after the holidays. Season tickets will go on sale in late summer/early fall. Watch for more information coming soon. In the meantime, check out the LDAC website at: https://lakesdistrictarts.com/current/

2022 Fall Fair, Children’s Festival and Music Festival

The Lakes District Fall Fair is back. The Fair is scheduled for Sept. 9, 10 and 11 – the weekend after the Labour Day weekend. There will be many activities to enjoy: livestock exhibits, team roping, stock dogs competition, the heavy horse pull, the Music Festival and the Children’s Festival. In addition, there will be local commercial vendors and exhibitors, and a wide range of food vendors and concessions. And … there will be some surprises this year too. Y’all come, ya hear! Find out more information at the Fall Fair’s website: https://www.ldfallfair.com

Visual art exhibitions at the Lakes District Museum & Gallery

The Lakes District Museum now has an art gallery dedicated to local and regional visual artists. Stop by the museum between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday to Saturday. This month’s featured exhibition is ‘Aqua Pura’: The Art of Teresa Wojdak.

That’s it for now. Thanks for your support of the LDAC and of the arts in the Lakes District community.