Live concert this week

North Easton in concert on Thursday

Ontario-based guitarist and vocalist North Easton will perform at the Heritage Centre across from CNC on Highway 16.

Ontario-based guitarist and vocalist North Easton will perform at the Heritage Centre across from CNC on Highway 16.

On Thursday evening at 7:30 pm, Ontario-based guitarist and vocalist North Easton will perform at the Heritage Centre across from CNC on Highway 16. Admission is $20.00 at the door. North is an award-winning prolific singer and songwriter, who brings a rollercoaster level of dynamics to his music and to his live performances. Don’t miss this show – one night only! Look for ads this week in the Lakes District News. Find out more about North and his music on his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/northeastonsongwriter

LDAC’s 22/23 Performing Arts Season

Lakes District Arts Council has announced its 22/23 performing arts season. We hope you have seen the ads in Lakes District News. LDAC is planning five performances in the 22/23 season, two in the fall and three after the holidays. Season tickets will go on sale in late summer/early fall. Watch for more information coming soon. In the meantime, check out the LDAC website at: https://lakesdistrictarts.com/current/

2022 Fall Fair, Children’s Festival and Music Festival

The Lakes District Fall Fair is back. The Fair is scheduled for Sept. 9, 10 and 11 – the weekend after the Labour Day weekend. There will be many activities to enjoy: livestock exhibits, team roping, stock dogs competition, the heavy horse pull, the Music Festival and the Children’s Festival. In addition, there will be local commercial vendors and exhibitors, and a wide range of food vendors and concessions. And … there will be some surprises this year too. Y’all come, ya hear! Find out more information at the Fall Fair’s website: https://www.ldfallfair.com

Visual art exhibitions at the Lakes District Museum & Gallery

The Lakes District Museum now has an art gallery dedicated to local and regional visual artists. Stop by the museum between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm Monday to Saturday. This month’s featured exhibition is ‘Aqua Pura’: The Art of Teresa Wojdak.

That’s it for now. Thanks for your support of the LDAC and of the arts in the Lakes District community.

Previous story
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police

Just Posted

Grammy Award-winner Alex Cuba and his son Owen chat with Facundo Gastiazoro in front of the artist’s in-progress mural of Cuba on the side of the Warehouse One building. (Grant Harris photo)
Alex Cuba to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Ontario university

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an arrest in Burns Lake that left one woman with a broken leg. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog investigating arrest that left Burns Lake woman with broken leg

Uniformed RCMP officers established a perimeter early this morning in Terrace while the police force’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant. (Staff photo)
Officers from Emergency Response Team descend upon Terrace house

Fort Telkwa was the site of a fatal accident August 4. (Deb Meissner photo)
Excavator tumbles into Bulkley River killing operator