LIVE: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

The Liberals’ new plan to ban single-use plastics will help not only the environment but also create jobs, according to Fisheries and Oceans Minister John Wilkinson.

Wilkinson made the statement in Ontario Monday, following an early morning announcement of a single-use plastics ban by 2021 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau said the specific items to be banned will be determined based on a science-based review, but the government is considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.

In his announcement Monday, Wilkinson said the rules will apply to business as well, and could do away with items like plastic rings holding beer can packs together.

The federal minister was joined by Oceanwise CEO Lasse Gustavsson.

“The most visible threat to the ocean is plastic pollution,” said Gustavsson.

Gustavsson said the plastic trash in the ocean conversely makes it easier for ocean conservation activists.

“It is easy for all of us to see how we are contributing to the problem but also how we can be part of the solution.”

READ MORE: Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash
Next story
Wise use of pesiticides poses low risk to bees

Just Posted

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

The Office Pub & Grill celebrates grand opening

The Office Pub & Grill in Burns Lake has new owners and… Continue reading

Ootsa Lake Bible Camp kicks off

Ootsa Lake Bible Camp celebrated their Kick Off Day on May 25… Continue reading

Wise use of pesiticides poses low risk to bees

Dandelions might be unsightly and even regarded as a weeds by some… Continue reading

Fraser Lake unveils new wildfire sprinkler unit

The new Wildfire Sprinkler Protection Unit trailer (SPU) is once again ready… Continue reading

LIVE: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in B.C.

It’s the biggest B.C. lottery jackpot in history

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Ottawa has until June 18 to decide on pipeline’s fate

Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

Facebook launches political-ad tool, but still allows some controversial content

Starting June 30, political ads that appear on Facebook are to show who paid for them

Most Read