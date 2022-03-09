Live music in Burns Lake once again

First live pefornamce held at Lakes District Secondary School in nearly two years

The Lakes District Arts Council hosted a dual musical performance on Feb. 25, featuring the Montreal Guitar Trio the California Guitar Trio at Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS).

It was just the second live music performance held in town since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, and the first concert during that time period in the LDSS multi-purpose auditorium.

“An enthusiastic COVID-19 sized audience of 58 patrons was thoroughly entertained by the two band’s eclectic blend and complex arrangements of world music, pop guitar classic tunes and film scores,”said Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) member John Barth.

Each trio played a couple of numbers, preceded and followed by the six musicians playing together in a blend of solos and ensemble playing. The two group ended the evening’s set with a rousing rendition of Ennio Morricone’s 1960s theme music from the film The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

“When the piece was finished, the audience roared and most jumped to their feet to give the musicians the first standing ovation in the high school theatre in almost two years. The musicians responded with an encore,” Barth told Lakes District News.

This performance is only the beginning of the LDAC’s 2022 mini-season, with the next show featuring The Wardens set to take place on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the LDSS auditorium.

This popular Alberta-based acoustic trio typically sings tales of Mounties, bandits, cowboys, coal miners, trainmen, hunters and park wardens. To attend The Wardens show, you must present a B.C. Vaccine Card and have a photo ID available. BC Public Health Orders will be observed and a COVID-19 safety plan will be in effect.

Audience members must pre-register for this concert by e-mail to either jbarth46@telus.net or sdsbarth@telus.net, or by phone at 250-692-3371. The pre-registration deadline is March 10. Tickets are available only by pre-registration, and cost $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, youth and students.

