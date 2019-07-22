VIDEO: RCMP release sketch of man found dead near burning truck of missing B.C. teens

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Police released on Monday a composite sketch of the man found dead in northern B.C. near the burning vehicle of two missing Port Alberni teenagers, adding that he could be connected to a double homicide further north.

The red and grey pickup truck that had been carrying Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, was discovered on fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge, south of Dease Lake, on Friday.

Police also discovered a man’s body in a highway pullout near the scene of the burned car. They have put out a sketch, hoping someone can identify him.

Investigators said it’s possible the man could be connected to a separate case 500 kilometres to the northeast, where a young man and woman were found dead near Liard River Hot Springs on July 15.

READ MORE: Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

McLeod and Schmegelsky were travelling through B.C. to Whitehorse to look for work.

The two had connected with family by phone during their travels, but no one had heard from them in several days.

Spokesperson Dawn Roberts said the boys could simply be in an area with spotty cell service, but that the burned car had police and families concerned.

McLeod is described as 6’4, approximately 169 lbs., with dark brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is also described as 6’4, approximately 169 lbs, with sandy brown hair.

They were travelling in a red and grey Dodge pickup truck with a sleeping camper and BC license plate LW6433, and were last seen heading south from the Super A general store in Dease Lake at around 3:15 p.m. on July 18.

READ MORE: Alberni teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, B.C.

Dease Island RCMP are seeking the whereabouts of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni after their vehicle was discovered on fire south of Dease Lake on July 19, 2019. (RCMP)

