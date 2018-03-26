Premier John Horgan and North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice tour DP World’s Fairview Terminal on March 26 as part of the leader’s northwest tour. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

LNG tax benefits not specific to any project, Horgan says

Video on Premier John Horgan’s visit to Prince Rupert where he will meet with the mayor on resources

In his first stop on his northwest B.C. tour, Premier John Horgan visited DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal.

“It’s an opportunity for me to be up in the North Coast to take a look at what’s the most fast growing part of the economy, and that of course is the Port of Prince Rupert,” Horgan said at the press conference.

He also addressed the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tax breaks that he introduced March 22.

READ MORE: Could new LNG tax breaks resurrect a project on the North Coast?

“It wasn’t specific to any project, it was a framework for those who may want to come and revisit their previous decisions with respect to competitiveness for natural gas exports from the North Coast,” he said.

Later in the day, he said he would be meeting with Mayor Lee Brain about the Resource Benefits Alliance.

READ MORE: Premier reaffirms support for resource benefits alliance

“How can those that live in the communities that have provided so many of the resources to the B.C. economy see some benefits returning over the long term,” Horgan said.

On Tuesday, March 27, Horgan will be announcing support for trades and technology students at the Northwest Community College in Terrace, and then the premier will be in Kitimat to meet with Unifor members.

READ MORE: Premier tours Canada's first West Coast propane terminal in the making


LNG tax benefits not specific to any project, Horgan says

