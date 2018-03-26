LNG tax benefits not specific to any project, Horgan says

In his first stop on his northwest B.C. tour, Premier John Horgan visited DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal.
“It’s an opportunity for me to be up in the North Coast to take a look at what’s the most fast growing part of the economy, and that of course is the Port of Prince Rupert,” Horgan said at the press conference.
He also addressed the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tax breaks that he introduced March 22.
“It wasn’t specific to any project, it was a framework for those who may want to come and revisit their previous decisions with respect to competitiveness for natural gas exports from the North Coast,” he said.
Later in the day, he said he would be meeting with Mayor Lee Brain about the Resource Benefits Alliance.
“How can those that live in the communities that have provided so many of the resources to the B.C. economy see some benefits returning over the long term,” Horgan said.
