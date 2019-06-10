Local events in June

Lakes District Arts Council regular meeting

The next regular meeting of the Lakes District Arts Council takes place on June 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Burns Lake Library basement. We’ll be talking about the performers we hope to bring to Burns Lake in the 20/21 season … and beyond! We always welcome audience members from our live performances to attend, and we are always looking for volunteers who want to help out, have fun and hang out with a great group of people. Hope to see you at the meeting in the Library basement on June 12. At the meeting, we will also be making plans for the meeting of regional concert presenters from across Highway 16 and Highway 97, which will be hosted right here in Burns Lake on June 15 at the Vineyard Church.

National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day (formerly Aboriginal Day) will be celebrated in Burns Lake on June 21. National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to become better acquainted with the cultural diversity of the Lakes District, and to celebrate the day with members of local bands and First Nations. Organized by the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation (BLNDC) and local First Nations, look for a parade through town, and live music, food, vendors and activities at Spirit Square. Celebrations will start at Spirit Square at 11:00 a.m. Performers, artists and vendors interested in displaying their talents should call Tanya at 250-692-3188, or e-mail Tanya at tmclean@blndc.ca. The deadline to contact BLNDC is June 7.