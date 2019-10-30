Local events in November

Foothills Brass at the Burns Lake Community Church

The third performance in LDAC’s 14th season takes place on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Burns Lake Community Church. Foothills Brass presents over 100 concerts annually in concert halls, universities, classrooms and cathedrals. Their show features an eclectic mix of classical music, pop tunes and Hollywood movie music. The ensemble has performed in all Canadian provinces and in the Territories, and in most states of the U.S. Tours have taken Foothills Brass as far as Israel, where they began a three-week tour with performances in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve and the Jerusalem Theatre on Christmas Day. Foothills Brass has produced six CDs. The quintet’s most recent album is “Stampede!”

Tickets are now on sale for the Foothills Brass performance at Process 4 Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Look for posters around town, and our ads in Lakes District News.

To learn more about Foothills Brass, click on this link: https://www.foothillsbrass.ca

Remembrance Day

Honour Canadian veterans and those who have died in war on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The annual commemoration takes place at 11 a.m. at Lakes District Secondary School, followed by a social at the Burns Lake Legion.

Burns Lake Rotary Club Radio Auction

The annual Burns Lake Rotary Club’s Radio Auction takes place on Nov. 13-14, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Listen to the auction on CFLD Radio, or stop by the auction site, check out the items and place a bid at The Heritage Centre, across from CNC in Burns Lake. Think about supporting this long-running and successful Burns Lake event, which is the Rotary’s Club’s main fundraiser for the year. The Burns Lake Rotary Club supports a wide range of Lakes District community projects and events.

Burns Lake Library Annual Christmas Craft Fair

The annual Christmas Craft Fair, sponsored by the Burns Lake Public Library, takes place on Nov. 16 at LDSS. Doors open for seniors at 9 a.m. and the general public will be admitted at 9:30 a.m. There will be pictures with Santa, door prizes, activities for kids and more. And of course, in the gym, a wide range of arts and craft items by local and regional craftpersons. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping, and support local artisans and the Burns Lake Public Library.

There is a lot happening at the Burns Lake Public Library

“Read to a Dog” takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Library. This program is free for all ages, and pre-registration is required. Classes this month at the Library include Wooden Block Painting Class from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 8, and Digital Photography Class on Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required for both these classes. For more information, to register for events, or to find out about other activities at the Library, stop by and talk to the staff or phone 250-692-3192.

Previous story
B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

Just Posted

From Indian metropolis to rural Canada

Burns Lake has drawn its fair share of people from far-off places.… Continue reading

Pooches come out to play

Local pooches are getting their first taste of the new dog park… Continue reading

Booze license rules a risk to community, council says

The Village of Burns Lake plans to write a letter to the… Continue reading

RDBN approves Huckleberry camp build permit

TC Energy has been given the green light to begin preparing a… Continue reading

Curling season kicks off

The Burns Lake Curling Club held its first session of the season… Continue reading

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

New deal to fix lack of rural parademics, BCEHS says

Changes to the British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) this fall are… Continue reading

Council okays new cannabis retail policy

Budding bud shop owners can now prepare their business plans after the… Continue reading

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Most Read