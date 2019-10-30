Local events in November

Foothills Brass at the Burns Lake Community Church

The third performance in LDAC’s 14th season takes place on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Burns Lake Community Church. Foothills Brass presents over 100 concerts annually in concert halls, universities, classrooms and cathedrals. Their show features an eclectic mix of classical music, pop tunes and Hollywood movie music. The ensemble has performed in all Canadian provinces and in the Territories, and in most states of the U.S. Tours have taken Foothills Brass as far as Israel, where they began a three-week tour with performances in Bethlehem on Christmas Eve and the Jerusalem Theatre on Christmas Day. Foothills Brass has produced six CDs. The quintet’s most recent album is “Stampede!”

Tickets are now on sale for the Foothills Brass performance at Process 4 Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Look for posters around town, and our ads in Lakes District News.

To learn more about Foothills Brass, click on this link: https://www.foothillsbrass.ca

Remembrance Day

Honour Canadian veterans and those who have died in war on Remembrance Day on Nov. 11. The annual commemoration takes place at 11 a.m. at Lakes District Secondary School, followed by a social at the Burns Lake Legion.

Burns Lake Rotary Club Radio Auction

The annual Burns Lake Rotary Club’s Radio Auction takes place on Nov. 13-14, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Listen to the auction on CFLD Radio, or stop by the auction site, check out the items and place a bid at The Heritage Centre, across from CNC in Burns Lake. Think about supporting this long-running and successful Burns Lake event, which is the Rotary’s Club’s main fundraiser for the year. The Burns Lake Rotary Club supports a wide range of Lakes District community projects and events.

Burns Lake Library Annual Christmas Craft Fair

The annual Christmas Craft Fair, sponsored by the Burns Lake Public Library, takes place on Nov. 16 at LDSS. Doors open for seniors at 9 a.m. and the general public will be admitted at 9:30 a.m. There will be pictures with Santa, door prizes, activities for kids and more. And of course, in the gym, a wide range of arts and craft items by local and regional craftpersons. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping, and support local artisans and the Burns Lake Public Library.

There is a lot happening at the Burns Lake Public Library

“Read to a Dog” takes place every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Library. This program is free for all ages, and pre-registration is required. Classes this month at the Library include Wooden Block Painting Class from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 8, and Digital Photography Class on Nov. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required for both these classes. For more information, to register for events, or to find out about other activities at the Library, stop by and talk to the staff or phone 250-692-3192.