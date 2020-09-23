Local food bank receives a $1,028 donation from Burns Lake Pizza

Burns Lake Pizza raised over $1,000 through a fundraiser they hosted on Aug.9. The fundraiser, that doubled as the pizzeria’s one-year anniversary celebration, had the proceeds of the sales go to the local Food Bank. Last week, Phyllis Thorkelson, owner of the Burns Lake Pizza, presented the cheque worth $1,028, to Robin Redwood from the LINK, at the store. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



