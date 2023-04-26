Local music

Steve Wilejto seen here performed at the Burns Lake Coffee House. It was another evening of great music. The events have been well attended and have been going since the beginning of the year. The next coffeehouses will be May 19 and then June 16. Admission is by donation and for more info check out their Facebook page. (Michael Riis-Christianson photos/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map